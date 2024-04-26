IDER are back with a new single that celebrates their “inner wolves”, ‘Girl’

IDER are back with a new single, ‘Girl’.

The track is accompanied by news of their first London headline show since 2022, with the duo – Megan Markwick and Lily Somerville – playing The Lower Third on 23rd May.

Of the single, they explain: “Girl is a celebration of our inner wolves and the many different faces of femininity – soft, powerful, gentle and fierce, compassionate, destructive, demonic and divine.

“It sums up the feeling of freedom when you’re moving with your favourite people, and you don’t care what anyone else thinks.”

Check out the single below.