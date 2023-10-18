IDLES have announced their new album ‘TANGK’.

Set for release on 16th February via Partisan Records, the news follows the band’s intimate show at Village Underground, London last night (17th October), where they performed under the name TANGK.

Vocalist Joe Talbot says: “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

They’ve also shared new single ‘Dancer’, which features LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang on backing vocals.

“’Dancer’ is the violence that comes from the pounding heart of the dancefloor and rushes through your body and gives you life from music, from love and from you,” Joe explains.

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: