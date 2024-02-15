IDLES enlist Coldplay’s Chris Martin for their new deepfake video for ‘GRACE’

IDLES have shared a video for ‘GRACE’, ahead of the release of new album ‘TANGK’, set to arrive this Friday, 16th February.

The concept of the video – which features a deepfaked version of Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ video, complete with Chris Martin singing ‘Grace’ – came to frontman Joe Talbot in a dream. He then spoke to Martin about the idea, not only getting the Coldplay frontman’s blessing but also his involvement in helping train the AI to make the vocal performance look more realistic.

The band recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and have now returned to the UK for a pop-up shop in Shoreditch and a series of special shows in Kingston, London and Bristol to celebrate the release of ‘TANGK’.

‘TANGK’ follows up on 2021’s ‘CRAWLER’, which saw the band gain their first GRAMMY nominations. It features previously shared singles ‘Gift Horse’ and ‘Dancer’, the latter of which featured guest backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang.

IDLES are on the cover of the new March 2024 issue of Dork, out now. You can order a copy below.

ORDER THIS ISSUE Please make sure you select the correct location for your order. For example, if you are in the United States, select ‘Location: US & Rest of the World’. Failure to select the appropriate location for your delivery address will result in the cancellation of your order. Please note: International orders may be subject to import taxes, customs duties, and/or fees imposed by the destination country.

IDLES’ upcoming live dates read:

FEBRUARY

15th Pryzm, Kingston, UK

16th Electric Brixton, London, UK

17th The Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

29th Super Bock Arena, Porto, PT

MARCH

1st Wizink, Madrid, ES

2nd Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona, ES

5th Alcatraz, Milan, IT

7th Zenith, Paris, FR

8th AFAS, Amsterdam, NL

9th Lotto Arena, Antwerp, BE

11th SaSaZu, Prague, CZ

12th Rockhal, Luxembourg, LU

14th Halle 622, Zurich, CH

15th Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, DE

16th Sporthalle, Hamburg, DE

18th Annexet, Stockholm, SE

19th KB Hallen, Copenhagen, DK

21st Palladium, Cologne, DE

22nd Zenith, München, DE

23rd Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, DE

MAY

2nd PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC

3rd PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC

4th Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

5th Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

7th Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

8th Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

10th Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

11th The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

13th Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

14th Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

18th The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

21st Moody Amphitheater, Austin, TX

22nd White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

23rd South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

JUNE

10th Revolution Live, Ft Lauderdale, FL

11th House of Blues, Orlando, FL

13th The Fillmore, New Orleans, LA

15th Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Manchester, TN

JULY

12th Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, UK

13th The Piece Hall, Halifax, UK

20th Margate Summer Series, Margate, UK

21st The Wyldes, Cornwall, UK

SEPTEMBER

14th Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC

15th Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

18th Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

20th Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON

21st MTELUS, Montreal, QC

22nd MTELUS, Montreal, QC

24th Roadrunner, Boston, MA

27th Forest Hills Stadium, New York, NY

OCTOBER

1st Guanamor Teatro Estudio, Guadalajara, MX

2nd Showcenter Complex, Monterrey, MX

4th Pepsi Centre, Mexico City, MX

NOVEMBER

16th The Telegraph Building, Belfast, UK

17th The Telegraph Building, Belfast, UK

19th 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IE

20th 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IE

23rd Hydro, Glasgow, UK

24th City Hall, Newcastle, UK

25th Rock City, Nottingham, UK

26th Rock City, Nottingham, UK

29th Alexandra Palace, London, UK

30th Alexandra Palace, London, UK

DECEMBER

1st The Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

3rd O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

4th O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

6th O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

7th O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

8th O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK