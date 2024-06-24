IDLES cover Hey Duggee’s ‘Stick Song!’ for new episode ‘The Carrot Badge’

IDLES have collaborated with popular children’s TV show Hey Duggee to cover the programme’s hit song ‘Stick Song!’ – and you can listen to it now.

The band, who headline Glastonbury’s Other Stage this Friday (June 28th at 10:15pm BST), have given the song a guitar-based makeover to coincide with the release of a new episode of Hey Duggee called ‘The Carrot Badge’.

The episode, which kicks off Series 5 of the show, pays homage to the summer solstice and UK music festivals, and airs just in time for Glastonbury. It features the Rabbits preparing for the Carrot Solstice, the day when the sun is at its highest and they gather round Carrot Henge to celebrate the glory of the humble vegetable. You can check out the track here.

This marks IDLES’ second appearance on CBeebies in recent months, following lead singer Joe Talbot’s reading of Under the Love Umbrella as a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

IDLES’ tour in support of their UK #1 album ‘TANGK’ continues, with their landmark headline set at Glastonbury’s Other Stage being broadcast on BBC Four. The band’s summer schedule includes an international array of shows and festival dates, closing out 2024 with a major UK headline tour which includes two huge London shows at Alexandra Palace.

‘The Carrot Badge’ is the first of 20 brand new episodes from the 5th Series of Hey Duggee, produced by Studio AKA with BBC Studios Kids & Family and CBeebies. Further Series 5 episodes will premiere on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer later this year. Created by Grant Orchard, Hey Duggee has become a seven-time BAFTA and international Emmy award-winning hit since its launch in 2014. The series has been streamed 1.36 billion times on BBC iPlayer and has garnered over 3 billion lifetime views on its official YouTube channel.