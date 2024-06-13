IDLES have shared a new Spotify Singles session with a fresh take on Little Simz’s ‘Mood Swings’

IDLES have unveiled a new Spotify Singles release featuring a reimagined version of Little Simz’s ‘Mood Swings’ and a fresh recording of their own track ‘Roy’.

The reinterpretation of ‘Mood Swings’ from Little Simz’s EP ‘Drop 7′ diverges from the original, integrating musical aspects of Peaches’ ‘Fuck The Pain Away’ and The Chemical Brothers’ ‘Elektrobank’.

Alongside the cover, IDLES also released a new version of ‘Roy’, originally from their most recent album ‘TANGK’.

You can check out both tracks below.