IDLES have released a new single, ‘Gift Horse’: “Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are”

The single is from their new album 'TANGK'.
Photo Credit: Daniel Topete

IDLES have released a new single, ‘Gift Horse’.

It’s a cut from the band’s new album ‘TANGK’. Set for release on 16th February via Partisan Records, the record will see them tour the UK next summer and winter.

Vocalist Joe Talbot says of forthcoming album: “I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

Of the single, he adds: “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will visit:

JULY 2024
12 Cardiff, Castle
13 Halifax, The Piece Hall
20 Margate, Margate Summer Series
21 Cornwall, The Wyldes

NOVEMBER 2024
17 Belfast, Telegraph
19 Dublin, Olympia
23 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
24 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
25 Nottingham, Rock City
29 London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2024
1 Brighton, The Brighton Centre
3 Birmingham, O2 Academy
6 Manchester, O2 Apollo
7 Manchester, O2 Apollo

