IDLES have released a new single from their upcoming album – check out ‘Grace’

IDLES have released a new single, ‘Grace’.

It’s a cut from the band’s new album ‘TANGK’. Set for release on 16th February via Partisan Records, the record will see them tour the UK next summer and winter.

Vocalist Joe Talbot says of forthcoming album: “I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

Of the single, he adds: “The song came from nowhere and everything. It was a breath and a call to be held. The only words or singing that came from our sessions with Nigel and I needed it, truly. All is love.”

Check out the new track below.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will visit:

JULY 2024

12 Cardiff, Castle

13 Halifax, The Piece Hall

20 Margate, Margate Summer Series

21 Cornwall, The Wyldes

NOVEMBER 2024

17 Belfast, Telegraph

19 Dublin, Olympia

23 Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24 Newcastle, O2 City Hall

25 Nottingham, Rock City

29 London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2024

1 Brighton, The Brighton Centre

3 Birmingham, O2 Academy

6 Manchester, O2 Apollo

7 Manchester, O2 Apollo