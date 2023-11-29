IDLES have extended their huge world tour with new UK shows

IDLES have extended their upcoming world tour.
The dates are in support of their new album ‘TANGK’. Set for release on 16th February via Partisan Records, the record will see them perform additional shows in North America, Mexico, the UK and Ireland.
Vocalist Joe Talbot says of forthcoming album: “I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”
The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will visit:
JULY 2024
12 Cardiff, Castle
13 Halifax, The Piece Hall
20 Margate, Margate Summer Series
21 Cornwall, The Wyldes
NOVEMBER 2024
17 Belfast, Telegraph
19 Dublin, Olympia
23 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
24 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
25 Nottingham, Rock City
29 London, Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER 2024
1 Brighton, The Brighton Centre
3 Birmingham, O2 Academy
6 Manchester, O2 Apollo
7 Manchester, O2 Apollo