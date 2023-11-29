IDLES have extended their huge world tour with new UK shows

IDLES have extended their upcoming world tour.

The dates are in support of their new album ‘TANGK’. Set for release on 16th February via Partisan Records, the record will see them perform additional shows in North America, Mexico, the UK and Ireland.

Vocalist Joe Talbot says of forthcoming album: “I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will visit:

JULY 2024

12 Cardiff, Castle

13 Halifax, The Piece Hall

20 Margate, Margate Summer Series

21 Cornwall, The Wyldes

NOVEMBER 2024

17 Belfast, Telegraph

19 Dublin, Olympia

23 Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24 Newcastle, O2 City Hall

25 Nottingham, Rock City

29 London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2024

1 Brighton, The Brighton Centre

3 Birmingham, O2 Academy

6 Manchester, O2 Apollo

7 Manchester, O2 Apollo