illuminati hotties is back with her new album ‘POWER’, and Cavetown collab ‘Didn’t’

The album's due over summer.
PHOTO CREDIT: SHERVIN LAINEZ

illuminati hotties is back with her new album, ‘POWER’.

The follow-up to ‘Let Me Do One More’ in 2022, Sarah Tudzin‘s new full-length is due on 23rd August via Hopeless Records.

Billed in a press release as “her strongest and perhaps deepest set of songs”, the collection is teased by Cavetown collaboration ‘Didn’t’.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Can’t Be Still
  2. I Would like, Still Love You
  3. Throw (Life Raft)
  4. Rot
  5. Falling In Love With Somebody Better
  6. The L
  7. Sleeping In
  8. Didn’t (feat. Cavetown)
  9. You Are Not Who You Were
  10. What’s The Fuzz
  11. YSL
  12. Power
  13. Everything Changes
