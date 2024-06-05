illuminati hotties is back with her new album ‘POWER’, and Cavetown collab ‘Didn’t’

illuminati hotties is back with her new album, ‘POWER’.
The follow-up to ‘Let Me Do One More’ in 2022, Sarah Tudzin‘s new full-length is due on 23rd August via Hopeless Records.
Billed in a press release as “her strongest and perhaps deepest set of songs”, the collection is teased by Cavetown collaboration ‘Didn’t’.
The album’s full tracklisting reads:
- Can’t Be Still
- I Would like, Still Love You
- Throw (Life Raft)
- Rot
- Falling In Love With Somebody Better
- The L
- Sleeping In
- Didn’t (feat. Cavetown)
- You Are Not Who You Were
- What’s The Fuzz
- YSL
- Power
- Everything Changes