illuminati hotties is back with her new album ‘POWER’, and Cavetown collab ‘Didn’t’

illuminati hotties is back with her new album, ‘POWER’.

The follow-up to ‘Let Me Do One More’ in 2022, Sarah Tudzin‘s new full-length is due on 23rd August via Hopeless Records.

Billed in a press release as “her strongest and perhaps deepest set of songs”, the collection is teased by Cavetown collaboration ‘Didn’t’.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: