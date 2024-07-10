illuminati hotties have shared the title-track from upcoming new album ‘Power’

illuminati hotties, the project of Grammy-winning producer and engineer Sarah Tudzin, have released a new single.

The title-track from upcoming album ‘Power’, set to drop on 23rd August via Hopeless Records, it marks a significant moment for Tudzin, who describes the song as “a reckoning with mortality.”

She elaborates, “It was the song I avoided writing every time I sat down with a guitar until it finally fell out of me. In it I’m asking over and over, how am I supposed to participate in earthly existence after the passing of my mom, who so selflessly gave me her confidence, who instilled my power? There is no answer, and there is no sign.”

‘Power’ follows the release of ‘Didn’t’, featuring Cavetown, which came out in early June. Alongside her work with illuminati hotties, Tudzin has been making waves as a producer and engineer, contributing to records by boygenius, Weyes Blood, Speedy Ortiz, and Cloud Nothings, among others.

Check out the new single below.

In support of the new album, illuminati hotties will embark on a North American tour starting in September. Known for their energetic live performances, the band will kick off the tour on 25th September in Santa Ana, California, concluding on 1st November in Los Angeles.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

25 Constellation Room, Santa Ana, CA

26 Casbah, San Diego, CA

28 The Chapel, San Francisco, CA

29 Goldfield Trading Post, Sacramento, CA

OCTOBER

1 Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

2 The Biltmore Cabaret, Vancouver, BC

3 Neumos, Seattle, WA

4 Neurolux, Boise, ID

5 Kilby Court, Salt Lake City, UT

6 Larimer Lounge, Denver, CO

8 Turf Club, St. Paul, MN

9 Vivarium, Milwaukee, WI

10 Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL

11 The Sanctuary, Hamtramck, MI

12 Longboat Hall, Toronto, ON

13 Cabaret Foufs, Montreal, QC

15 Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington, VT

16 The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA

17 First Unitarian Church, Philadelphia, PA

18 Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY

19 Black Cat, Washington, DC

20 Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC

22 The End, Nashville, TN

23 The Masquerade (Purgatory), Atlanta, GA

25 Siberia, New Orleans, LA

26 Club Dada, Dallas, TX

27 White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs), Houston, TX

29 Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, Santa Fe, NM

30 The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix, AZ

NOVEMBER

1 Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA