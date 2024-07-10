In Hearts Wake have released a new single ‘The Flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)’ featuring Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall. The track is taken from their upcoming sixth studio album ‘Incarnation’, set for release this Friday (12th July 2024) via UNFD.

‘The Flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)’ draws inspiration from the devastating floods that hit Northern New South Wales in 2022.

Vocalist Jake Taylor shared the story behind the track: “The Flood. Where to start. It was February 2022 and torrential rains hit our home region in Northern Rivers NSW. Entire towns swallowed two stories underwater. Homes and lives were lost. The floods were biblical. My step-dad narrowly escaped out of a second story window by jumping onto a floating mattress.”

Taylor also explained how the collaboration with Winston McCall came about: “In the weeks that followed, I was out in Lismore NSW delivering emergency supplies with the rest of the band and I bumped into Winston (vocalist of Parkway Drive) who was helping out on a food run. We couldn’t believe the destruction we were seeing, and yet at the same time, the resilience and strength of the people. 12 years since Winston’s last feature on Divination and it felt right to reconnect and collaborate on such an important event that happened to our community.”

‘Incarnation’ features several guest appearances, including Paledusk’s Kaito Nagai, For the Fallen Dreams’ Chad Ruhlig, King 810’s David Gunn, Heartsick’s Alfonso Civile, and The Color Morale’s Garret Rapp. The band have also launched an ‘Incarnation’ Tarot-themed website, offering fans exclusive content and announcements related to the album.

In Hearts Wake are set to embark on their ‘Incarnation’ Australian Tour in September, which will also serve as a farewell to long-time bassist and vocalist Kyle Erich. The tour will visit Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, with support from PALEFACE SWISS, King 810, and Gravemind.