Indoor Pets have announced their second album, and a headline tour for May

Indoor Pets have announced their second album.

The group – who released their debut ‘Be Content’ via Wichita Recordings in 2019 – recently inked a deal with Alcopop! Records for their new full-length, ‘Pathetic Apathetic’, due 10th May.

Commenting on the new album, the quartet explain: “In the five years since our debut album, we have faced personal and collective hurdles that made the concept of releasing new music feel like an unclimbable mountain. To be here now announcing a new record with the legends at Alcopop! Records, we are eternally grateful. For us, Pathetic Apathetic is a complete liberation from our preconceived notions of what success looks like for a small UK guitar band in 2024. We four imperfect humans have made something powerful and meaningful to us. And we cannot wait to share it with those who have the time and passion to listen.”

Check out the record’s lead single below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

MAY

21 Glasgow – Mcchuills

22 Newcastle – Zerox

23 Manchester – Academy 3

26 Sheffield – Sidney & Matilda

27 Leeds – Oporto

28 Nottingham – Bodega

29 Bristol – Louisiana

30 London – Garage