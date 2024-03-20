Indoor Pets channel Limp Bizkit and Sum 41 for their new single ‘Dopamine Girls’

Indoor Pets have released a new single, ‘Dopamine Girls‘.

It’s a cut from their upcoming second album. The group – who released their debut ‘Be Content’ via Wichita Recordings in 2019 – recently inked a deal with Alcopop! Records for their new full-length, ‘Pathetic Apathetic’, due 10th May.

Commenting on the single, vocalist Jamie Glass says: “It’s Limp Bizkit without the red cap and unnecessary testosterone. It’s Sum 41 if they listened to Oasis’ Definitely Maybe. It’s Disturbed if they weren’t so… disturbed? This one is our ode to falling head over heels while trying not to lose your mind when doing so. What’s not to love?”

Check out the new video below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

MAY

21 Glasgow – Mcchuills

22 Newcastle – Zerox

23 Manchester – Academy 3

26 Sheffield – Sidney & Matilda

27 Leeds – Oporto

28 Nottingham – Bodega

29 Bristol – Louisiana

30 London – Garage