Indoor Pets have shared the lead single from their upcoming new album – check out ‘London (Love To Hate)’

Indoor Pets are back and teasing a new album.

The group – who released their debut ‘Be Content’ via Wichita Recordings in 2019 – have inked a deal with Alcopop! Records for their new full-length, set to arrive this spring. To celebrate the news, they’ve also shared lead single ‘London (Love To Hate)’.

Commenting on the track, vocalist Jamie Glass says: “London (Love To Hate) is a track that’s been bubbling under the surface for some time. It’s about my frustration with struggling to make ends meet while surviving in the capital. London is about watching the bills pile up and swell whilst the hourly-pay jobs needed as a small musician wither with atrophy. Living in one of the most exciting music hubs in the world and observing everybody and their dog take a pay-rise, book a holiday, and buy property off the back of the starry-eyed artists that litter the streets. Being thankful that there is a roof over my head for another month yet ashamed of the Universal Credit sum falling in my wallet, knowing there are so many in the city that deserve it more. The city is no longer a home for the working-class. And as those people leave in their droves, with them leaves the ingenuity and empathy that they provided.”

Check out the new track below, and catch the band live at the following:

JANUARY

30 London – The Grace

31 London – The Grace

FEBRUARY

01 Manchester – Deaf Institute Basement