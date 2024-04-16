Indoor Pets are not having fun at a party for their new single, ‘Stink Eye (My Joy Is Irrational)’

Indoor Pets have released a new single, ‘Stink Eye (My Joy Is Irrational)’.

It’s a cut from their upcoming second album. The group – who released their debut ‘Be Content’ via Wichita Recordings in 2019 – recently inked a deal with Alcopop! Records for their new full-length, ‘Pathetic Apathetic’, due 10th May.

Commenting on the single, vocalist Jamie Glass says: “’Stink Eye’ is an inner-monologue in an alt-rock wrapper. The feeling of being at a party that you don’t want to be at. A wash of thoughts that are sometimes worth listening to and sometimes not. We always joke that this song sounds like it belongs on a betting advert. Please gamble responsibly.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

MAY

21 Glasgow – Mcchuills

22 Newcastle – Zerox

23 Manchester – Academy 3

26 Sheffield – Sidney & Matilda

27 Leeds – Oporto

28 Nottingham – Bodega

29 Bristol – Louisiana

30 London – Garage