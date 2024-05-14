Inhaler have announced a North American tour for autumn 2024

Inhaler have unveiled plans for a comprehensive North American tour slated for autumn 2024.

The band will kick off the run on October 11 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, covering key cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, culminating in Vancouver at the Orpheum Theatre on November 10.

The band shared their enthusiasm about returning to North America, stating, “Coming back for a run of shows in the US this October and November. We can’t wait to see you all once again.”

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

11 Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN

12 Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

14 The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

15 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

18 The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

19 Roadrunner, Boston, MA

21 Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

22 House of Blues, Cleveland, OH

23 The Bluestone, Columbus, OH

25 The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

26 The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL

27 The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

29 Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

31 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

NOVEMBER

1 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

4 SOMA, San Diego, CA

6 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

8 Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

9 Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

10 Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver, BC