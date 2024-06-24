Isaac Gracie releases new single ‘Lullaby’, his first music of 2024

Isaac Gracie has unveiled his latest single, ‘Lullaby’, marking his first new music of 2024.

‘Lullaby’ was written during a brief but fruitful session with Joel Little (Lorde) at his Hollywood Hills apartment in LA. The majority of the song was penned in a single day, with the finishing touches added back in London alongside producer Iain Berryman. The result is a stirring and anthemic track that reaches for the stars while maintaining the intimate feel that Gracie has become known for.

Speaking about the new single, Gracie said, “Lullaby came from a really successful trip to LA. Joel Little, who I wrote the song with, had to catch a last-minute flight, so our time together was pretty fleeting. We had a little under four hours together, and found ourselves chatting for much of it. Lullaby came out of that brief time in his incredible apartment up in the Hollywood Hills.”

He added, “I think there’s definitely space in the world for big, fat emotive songs. I love emotive ballads that swing for the fences, and Lullaby feels like one of those. It’s what I enjoy so much about bands like Coldplay and Elbow.”

Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2018, Gracie took some time out before joining a collaborative studio space in London to help him focus on his writing. Surrounding himself with fellow musicians and creatives has allowed him to approach writing as a liberating gift rather than a burden. “Writing can be a curse or a gift for me, and I think I’m now much more able to appreciate it as a gift rather than as a heavy weight around my neck. It’s become so liberating, and I’m really pleased with what I’ve been making,” he shared.

‘Lullaby’ is set to be part of a larger body of work scheduled for release later this year, with further details to be announced soon.