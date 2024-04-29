Issey Cross has shared a new single ‘Energy in My Town’, celebrating UK club culture

Issey Cross has released her latest single ‘Energy In My Town’.

Produced by K Motionz, ‘Energy In My Town’ follows recent offerings ‘Sleepwalking’ and the UK Top 20 hit ‘Bittersweet Goodbye.’

Issey shared her enthusiasm about the new single, stating, “This song is my love letter to London and UK club culture. It’s all about going out with your friends and feeling the energy of the room, and I can’t wait to see how it reacts at my upcoming shows.”

Issey’s connection to the drum & bass community and club culture has made her a sought-after writer and vocalist, collaborating with the likes of Wilkinson, Bru-C, and Luude. Her songwriting skills have also earned her three UK Top 40 singles.

After touring Europe with Becky Hill, Issey Cross is set for a busy summer at several major festivals including Love Saves The Day, Sundown Festival, and Boardmasters.

You can check out ‘Energy In My Town’ below.