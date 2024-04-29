IVE releases new mini-album ‘IVE Switch’ featuring the music video for ‘Heya’

IVE have released their sophomore mini-album ‘IVE Switch’, plus the music video for the title track ‘Heya’.

The album and video premiered on April 29th at 6pm KST, marking their first release of 2024.

‘IVE Switch’ features six new tracks, including the lead single ‘Heya’. In a press release, Wonyoung shared insights into the album’s creative process and its thematic elements. “This is an album in which many unique attempts are made to show a more expanded ‘different [us]’ based on the independent and confident appearance that we previously showed,” she explained. Discussing ‘Blue Heart’, she highlighted the song’s focus on the challenges female idols face, noting, “The lyrics of the song focused on capturing IVE’s mature side, in line with [the album’s] concept. It gave me an opportunity to think about a different side of myself.”

You can check out the video for ‘Heya’ below, and read our recent chat with IVE here.