Jack Antonoff has unveiled the tracklist for the soundtrack of Apple TV+ series, ‘The New Look’, featuring The 1975, Lana Del Rey, Florence & The Machine and more

Jack Antonoff has unveiled the full tracklist for the official soundtrack of the forthcoming Apple TV+ series, ‘The New Look’.

The soundtrack, curated and produced by Antonoff, features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs performed by artists, including his own band Bleachers, Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius, and more.

The first single from the soundtrack, ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’ by Florence + The Machine, is set to be released on Wednesday, January 31st. The soundtrack will mark the first release on Shadow Of The City, Antonoff’s new imprint at the independent label Dirty Hit.

‘The New Look’ is a historical drama from Todd A. Kessler, starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’ and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel.’ The series, inspired by true events and filmed in Paris, centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, and their contemporaries during World War II. The 10-episode series will debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, on Apple TV+.

The official soundtrack tracklist includes:

Florence + The Machine – ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’

The 1975- ‘Now Is The Hour’

Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Skies’

Perfume Genius – ‘What A Difference A Day Makes’

Nick Cave – ‘La Vie En Rose’

Beabadoobee – ‘It’s Only A Paper Moon’

Joy Oladokun – ‘I Wished Upon The Moon’

Bartees Strange – ‘You Always Hurt The One You Love’

Sam Dew – ‘I Cover The Waterfront’

Bleachers – ‘Almost Like Being In Love’

In other news, Antonoff’s band, Bleachers, is set to release their fourth studio album on Friday, March 8th via Dirty Hit.