Jack Garratt is going to release a new live album this summer

Jack Garratt is going to release a new live album.

‘Jack Garratt At PizzaExpress Live In London’ was recorded at PizzaExpress Live Holborn, and will be released through PizzaExpress’ record label, PX Records, on 5th July. He will also launch the album with a small show at PizzaExpress Live Holborn on 25th June.

He comments: “I’ve never played with a band before like this, I’ve never played these songs in these arrangements before. It’s been such a formative and gorgeous experience getting to dissect these songs with my friends and play them like they’re brand new in such a beautiful and intimate venue.”

The album’s tracklisting reads:

Better

Breathe

Weathered

Old Enough

Water

Mara

Surprise Yourself Solo (Interlude)

Surprise Yourself

She Lill Jay

Time

Worry

Love You Gave