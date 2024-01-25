Jade Bird has teamed up with Mura Masa for a new single, ‘Burn The Hard Drive’

UK-born, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Jade Bird has unveiled her new single ‘Burn The Hard Drive’, a collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Mura Masa. The song, which Bird describes as a premonition of the end of her relationship, is accompanied by an official music video directed by Aries Moross, who previously worked with Bird on her debut album visuals.

‘Burn The Hard Drive’ is a sultry, sorrowful track that showcases Bird’s powerful voice as she sings about the desire to erase all evidence of a past relationship. Bird reflects on the song’s creation, saying, “I listened back to it with Alex and was like, ‘Oh my god this was a premonition of ending my relationship’.” She adds, “Working with Mura Masa has been the purest process. When I got emotional hearing it back after the breakup, he helped me finish it and not erase it, fittingly like everything else.”

The music video presents a world where reality is slightly altered, with people and scenes appearing and then being erased, mirroring the imperfect way we recall our own memories.

This new release marks a departure from Bird’s previous work, with a gentler sound than her chart-topping 2019 self-titled debut album and her 2021 follow-up, ‘Different Kinds of Light’. Bird explains, “Rage became a huge point of contention for me – I grew up in a high conflict household so I think my albums have been about getting that out – but with Alex, for some reason, that wasn’t what was coming out. It’s a little different. I think it’s exploring the emotions before the rage,” and hints at more to come: “I’m saving the rage for the album.”