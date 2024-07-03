Jade has announced her “pop punch to the face” debut solo single, ‘Angel Of My Dreams’

Jade has announced her debut solo single, ‘Angel Of My Dreams’.

The track – which you can pre-order/pre-save at jadeofficial.com – is set for release on Friday 19th July, and was co-written in LA alongside Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso), Pablo Bowman (Calvin Harris’ Miracle) and producer Mike Sabbath (RAYE).

“What I’m going for is a pop punch to the face. I want people to be like ‘oh my god, I didn’t expect that’ – but then want to listen to it again,” the Little Mixer explains.

“I didn’t want to do a safe first single, that was really important to me. I’m setting the tone of who I am as an artist on my own. I want people to hear it and be like ‘what the fuck is that song?’. My worst nightmare is for someone to hear my song and go ‘that’s nice’.

“I’m so proud of it and I can say that with chest. The fans have waited long enough so now we just want to give it to them.”