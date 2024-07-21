JADE has dropped her Really Quite Brilliant debut solo single, ‘Angel of My Dreams’, featuring a cameo from Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten

JADE has released her debut solo single ‘Angel of My Dreams’.

The track, co-written by JADE in Los Angeles with Steph Jones, Pablo Bowman, and producer Mike Sabath, marks her first solo venture since Little Mix announced their hiatus in 2022.

‘Angel of My Dreams’ explores JADE’s complex relationship with the music industry, which she’s been part of since 2011. The song features a sample of Sandie Shaw’s 1967 hit ‘Puppet on a String’, chosen deliberately by JADE to reflect on her career journey.

JADE explained the significance of the track, saying, “What I’m going for is a relentless, huge pop punch to the face. I want people to be like ‘oh my god, I didn’t expect that’ – but then want to listen to it again.”

She added, “I didn’t want to do a safe first single, that was really important to me. I’m setting the tone of who I am as an artist on my own. I want people to hear it and be like ‘what the fuck is that song?’. My worst nightmare is for someone to hear my song and go ‘that’s nice’.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Aube Perrie, features JADE in 11 different looks. “The concept is sort of rags to riches,” JADE revealed. “It was emotional actually because for one bit I’m busking and walking past a Sainsbury’s Local. When I was 16, I would stand outside my local Sainsbury’s and sing Christmas songs.”

The video also includes a cameo from Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten, wearing the same lime green tracksuit from his band’s ‘Starburster’ video.

Reflecting on the song’s themes, JADE said, “It’s about how obsessed I am with the industry – so there are lyrics like ‘love when you call me a star’ – but also there’s the dark side that comes with that. It’s not as glam as it seems.”

JADE concluded, “This dawn of pop girls giving people everything is so exciting. It couldn’t be better timing for my music. I’m so proud of it and I can say that with chest. The fans have waited long enough so now we just want to give it to them.”