James Marriott has confirmed dates for his Are We There Yet? UK and EU tour

His debut full-length is coming in November.

James Marriott has announced a new tour.

The dates – his biggest tour so far – are in support of his upcoming album ‘Are We There Yet?’, due on 10th November, and include a night at KOKO in London.

Catch him live at the following:

JANUARY
19 XOYO – BIRMINGHAM
20 CHALK – BRIGHTON
21 SWX – BRISTOL
23 O2 RITZ – MANCHESTER
25 STYLUS – LEEDS
26 ACADEMY – DUBLIN
28 SWG3 GALVANIZERS – GLASGOW
30 NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY SU – NEWCASTLE
31 KOKO – LONDON

FEBRUARY
04 BITTERZOET – AMSTERDAM, NL
05 AB CLUB – BRUSSELS, BE
06 BLUE SHELL – COLOGNE, DE
07 CASSIOPEIA, BERLIN, DE
09 LA BOULE NOIRE – PARIS, FR

A ticket pre-sale will start on Monday 6th November at 9am.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Kid Kapichi have announced a new album, 'There Goes The Neighbourhood'
Music News
Caity Baser has announced a new mixtape, and her biggest ever UK tour
Music News
Sleater-Kinney have announced a tiny London club show for Rough Trade
READ MORE