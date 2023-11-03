James Marriott has confirmed dates for his Are We There Yet? UK and EU tour

James Marriott has announced a new tour.
The dates – his biggest tour so far – are in support of his upcoming album ‘Are We There Yet?’, due on 10th November, and include a night at KOKO in London.
Catch him live at the following:
JANUARY
19 XOYO – BIRMINGHAM
20 CHALK – BRIGHTON
21 SWX – BRISTOL
23 O2 RITZ – MANCHESTER
25 STYLUS – LEEDS
26 ACADEMY – DUBLIN
28 SWG3 GALVANIZERS – GLASGOW
30 NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY SU – NEWCASTLE
31 KOKO – LONDON
FEBRUARY
04 BITTERZOET – AMSTERDAM, NL
05 AB CLUB – BRUSSELS, BE
06 BLUE SHELL – COLOGNE, DE
07 CASSIOPEIA, BERLIN, DE
09 LA BOULE NOIRE – PARIS, FR
A ticket pre-sale will start on Monday 6th November at 9am.