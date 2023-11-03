James Marriott has confirmed dates for his Are We There Yet? UK and EU tour

James Marriott has announced a new tour.

The dates – his biggest tour so far – are in support of his upcoming album ‘Are We There Yet?’, due on 10th November, and include a night at KOKO in London.

Catch him live at the following:

JANUARY

19 XOYO – BIRMINGHAM

20 CHALK – BRIGHTON

21 SWX – BRISTOL

23 O2 RITZ – MANCHESTER

25 STYLUS – LEEDS

26 ACADEMY – DUBLIN

28 SWG3 GALVANIZERS – GLASGOW

30 NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY SU – NEWCASTLE

31 KOKO – LONDON

FEBRUARY

04 BITTERZOET – AMSTERDAM, NL

05 AB CLUB – BRUSSELS, BE

06 BLUE SHELL – COLOGNE, DE

07 CASSIOPEIA, BERLIN, DE

09 LA BOULE NOIRE – PARIS, FR

A ticket pre-sale will start on Monday 6th November at 9am.