James Vincent McMorrow has shared a new single, ‘Call Me Back’

James Vincent McMorrow has just dropped his latest single ‘Call Me Back’.

The new track arrives as part of his upcoming seventh studio album, ‘Wide Open, Horses’, set for release under Nettwerk Music Group on 14th June.

In an intriguing twist to his usual production process, McMorrow took a live approach to develop ‘Wide Open, Horses’. Before even hitting the recording studio, he staged live performances of the album’s material, orchestrating an experimental live session at The National Concert Hall in Dublin this year.

Speaking about the unique method, McMorrow shared, “I literally performed the album before it was recorded. The whole point was to expose the flaws and also highlight the special little moments. It was an odd experiment, but it worked great.”

He went on to describe the live shows as unparalleled in his career, due to their raw and immediate nature. “The notion is so simple, ‘Write songs and perform them live’. Without cameras, they were the best shows I’ve ever played—which is interesting because no one knew the music! Everyone was just experiencing it though. I had friends in the lobby talking to strangers. Who talks to strangers anymore? It was lovely. It was a heartening experience for everyone involved.”