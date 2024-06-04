Jamie xx has announced his collab-packed second solo album ‘In Waves’, and a gig at London’s Ally Pally

Jamie xx has announced his second solo album, ‘In Waves’.

The full-length will arrive on 20th September via Young. It’s teased by early single ‘Treat Each Other Right’, and accompanied by a headline show at London’s Ally Pally on 26th September.

The record also features Jamie’s recent single with Honey Dijon, ‘Baddy On The Floor’, as well as further collaborations with Robyn, The Avalanches, Kelsey Lu, John Glacier and Panda Bear, Oona Doherty and his The xx bandmates, Romy and Oliver Sim.

Speaking about ‘In Waves’, Jamie xx says: “I am so unbelievably happy. It’s been a while… and a lot has happened in that time. Ups and downs, growing up, figuring stuff out and then forgetting it all many times over. Life changing events and world changing events. These waves that we have all experienced together and alone.

I wanted to make something fun, joyful and introspective all at once. The best moments on a dance floor are usually that for me.”

The tracklisting reads:

Wanna Treat Each Other Right Waited All Night (ft. Romy & Oliver Sim) Baddy On The Floor (ft. Honey Dijon) Dafodil (ft. Kelsey Lu, John Glacier & Panda Bear) Still Summer Life (ft. Robyn) The Feeling I Get From You Breather All You Children (ft. The Avalanches) Every Single Weekend (Interlude) Falling Together (ft. Oona Doherty)

Deluxe LP Bonus 12” Package