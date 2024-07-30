Jamie xx releases ‘All You Children’ featuring The Avalanches

Jamie xx has released a new single ‘All You Children’, featuring a collaboration with The Avalanches. The track is taken from his forthcoming second album ‘In Waves’, set for release on 20th September via Young.

‘All You Children’ marks the second collaboration between Jamie xx and The Avalanches, following their work on ‘Wherever You Go’ from The Avalanches’ 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’.

Jamie xx says of the collaboration: “The Avalanches have always been an inspiration for me. Their sample technique and how they piece together different sounds is incredible and collaborating on a track with them has showed me new ways of making music.” The Avalanches add: “We’re so excited about the release of this track with Jamie ‘All You Children.’ We hope you love it as much as we do.”

‘In Waves’ will feature 12 tracks and include collaborations with artists such as Kelsey Lu, John Glacier, Panda Bear, Oona Doherty, and Jamie’s The xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim. The album will be available digitally, on CD, and in multiple vinyl formats. A Deluxe LP will include a bonus 12″ featuring previous singles ‘It’s So Good’, ‘KILL DEM’, and ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’, plus two exclusive new tracks: ‘F U (ft. Erykah Badu)’ and ‘Do Something’.

Jamie xx is currently in the midst of his ‘The Floor’ residency series, which has already seen events in London and New York. He has also confirmed festival appearances at HARD Summer (Los Angeles), III Points (Miami), Life Is Beautiful (Las Vegas), and FORM (Arizona), as well as two headline performances at London’s Alexandra Palace on 25th and 26th September, and a show at Mexico City’s Pepsi Centre on 2nd October.

You can check out “All You Children” below.