Jamie xx brings ‘The Floor’ to New York and Los Angeles for summer residencies

Jamie xx has announced new club residencies in New York and Los Angeles, bringing his successful ‘The Floor’ concept to the United States this summer.

The producer and member of The xx will host five-night runs in each city, following his 10-night showcase in London this past May. The New York City dates are set for July 23-27, with the Los Angeles stint running from July 30 to August 3. Specific venues for these takeovers have not yet been disclosed.

Jamie shared his excitement about the upcoming events, stating, “It’s already been two months since ‘The Floor’. It was a mad and inspiring experience. I got to open my dream club, play 10 nights in a row with friends and collaborators, and create a space inspired by my own experiences in London’s underground club scene.”

He continued, “Now I’m bringing ‘The Floor’ to NYC and LA for five consecutive nights in each city. As with ‘The Floor’ in London, each venue and line up will be specially curated to represent the best in the local scene and my love for both these cities. They will be in Bushwick and DTLA, and the exact location will be revealed to ticket holders only.”

Following the US residencies, Jamie is set to perform two shows at Alexandra Palace in London on September 25 and 26.

These events come ahead of the release of Jamie’s second solo album, ‘In Waves’, due out on September 20. This marks his first full-length solo release since 2015’s ‘In Colour’. Three singles from the upcoming album have already been shared: ‘Baddy On The Floor’ featuring Honey Dijon, ‘Treat Each Other Right’, and ‘Life’ featuring Robyn.