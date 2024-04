Jamie xx has unveiled a new collaborative single, ‘Baddy on the Floor’, featuring Honey Dijon.

The track, debuted live during Jamie xx’s Coachella set this weekend, marks his second outing of 2024, following ‘It’s So Good’ released in January.

Adding to the excitement, Jamie xx revealed in a BBC Radio 1 interview with Jack Saunders that he’s finalising a new album. The follow-up to his lauded 2015 record ‘In Colour’ is expected to arrive later this year.

Listen to ‘Baddy on the Floor’ below.