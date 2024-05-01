Jamie xx announces ‘The Floor’ London club residency

Jamie xx has revealed plans for ‘The Floor’, a unique club residency at Venue MOT in London, set to take place over ten consecutive nights from 16th to 25th May.

The announcement comes shortly after the release of his latest track ‘Baddy On The Floor’ featuring Honey Dijon.

Each event during the residency will host 300 attendees and feature a different lineup of artists and friends, which will remain a surprise until the night itself.

Jamie xx expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “For years I’ve been dreaming of opening my own club in London, a place that represents my experiences in the best of London’s underground club scene; the intimacy, the community, the curation, the sound… This month, I get to make that dream a reality. It’s called The Floor and will be at Venue MOT, London. I’ve teamed up with them to create a totally new space and I’ve invited loads of friends and collaborators to join me on the line up every night. See you on the floor.”

Tickets for all ten nights of ‘The Floor’ will be available from 10am BST on Thursday, 2nd May through Jamie xx’s official website.

The residency schedule for ‘The Floor’ at Venue MOT is as follows:

The Floor

Jamie xx + guests

May 16-25 2024

Venue MOT, Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT

Sunday – Wednesday: 9pm-2am

Thursdays: 9pm-3am

Friday-Saturday: 10pm-5am