Jamie xx has shared a new single, ‘Life’, featuring Robyn

Jamie xx has released a new single titled ‘Life’, featuring Robyn.

The track is taken from Jamie xx’s forthcoming album ‘In Waves’, which is set to drop on 20th September through Young.

Jamie shared his excitement about the collaboration, noting the significance of the moment when he first heard Robyn’s contribution: “I made this track pretty fast (for me) and I loved it from day one. When I first heard Robyn’s vocal it was at 6am after finishing playing at Pacha in Ibiza, it was the perfect moment. Robyn and I have spent time working together and hanging out for some years now, it’s always a joy and always inspiring, I’m so glad and grateful that she is a part of ‘In Waves’. Thank you Robyn for bringing this track to life!”

Robyn also expressed her enthusiasm for the track and its potential impact on listeners, saying, “I just want to see how ‘Life’ gets people dancing this summer. I can’t wait for that. Jamie is such a brilliant creator, I’m excited to be part of his album.”

‘In Waves’ is Jamie xx’s second album, following his acclaimed debut ‘In Colour’. The new record features a mix of collaborators including The Avalanches, Kelsey Lu, John Glacier, and Panda Bear, among others. It was created over a four-year period that included a global pandemic and Jamie xx’s exploration of surfing as a form of escapism.

In support of the album, Jamie xx has announced an additional show at London’s Alexandra Palace on 25th September due to high demand, with the initial date on the 26th already sold out. His summer will also include performances at major festivals such as Glastonbury, Pitchfork Music Festival, and HARD Summer, with an appearance at Miami’s III Points festival scheduled for October.