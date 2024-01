Jamie xx has dropped a new track, ‘It’s So Good’.

Released via Young, it’s the soundtrack to the latest Chanel Coco Crush campaign, and described in a press release as “a subtly euphoric anthem that builds over four and a half minutes of stop-start tension and release.”

The track marks his first new music in over a year, following 2022’s ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ and ‘KILL DEM’ singles.

Check it out below.