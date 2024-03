Janelle Monae has confirmed new shows in Manchester and London.

She’ll perform at Brixton Academy on 29th June, followed by a three-night residency in Manchester for Factory International. She’ll also perform at Glastonbury while she’s over.

The dates follow the release of her 2023 album ‘The Age of Pleasure’ – catch her live at the following:

JUNE

29 London, O2 Brixton Academy

JULY

2 Manchester, Factory International

3 Manchester, Factory International

4 Manchester, Factory International