Janet Jackson extends her ‘Together Again’ tour to Europe in 2024

Janet Jackson has announced she will be extending her ‘Together Again’ tour to Europe in the autumn of 2024, marking her first performances in the UK since her memorable appearance at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival.

The European run, which celebrates Jackson’s 50 years in the entertainment industry and the 35th anniversary of her acclaimed album ‘Rhythm Nation’, will begin on 25th September at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Following a successful stint in North America, the European leg of the tour will call off in Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Antwerp, Munich, Cologne, Berlin, concluding in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on 10th October.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, 3rd May at 9am local time, available through JanetJackson.com., Mastercard cardholders will have special access to presale and preferred tickets starting Tuesday, 30th April at 9am local time, with further details available here.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

25 Accor Arena, Paris, France

27 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

28 The O2, London, UK

30 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

OCTOBER

1 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

3 Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

5 Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

6 LANXESS Arena, Cologne, Germany

8 Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

10 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands