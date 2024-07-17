Vancouver duo Japandroids have announced their fourth and final album, ‘Fate & Alcohol’.

Set for release on 18th October, the band – comprising Brian King on guitar and vocals and Dave Prowse on drums and vocals – have decided to part ways after nearly two decades together.

‘Fate & Alcohol’ follows their previous three albums: 2009’s ‘Post-Nothing’, 2012’s ‘Celebration Rock’, and 2017’s ‘Near to the Wild Heart of Life’. The new record, described as both a return to form and a step forward, was recorded in Vancouver with long-time collaborator Jesse Gander.

The band have released the first single from the album, ‘Chicago’, today. Brian King explains: “On our last record we wanted to broaden the definition of a Japandroids song, and purposely left our demos quite open and malleable so that we had more flexibility to experiment in the studio. At the time, this approach was new and exciting, and inspired us to be bolder, to take more chances. We were aiming for a more cinematic take on our signature sound.

“This time, we made certain that every song ripped in our jam space before Jesse ever heard it. If you listen to our first demo of ‘Chicago,’ it’s obviously much rougher than what you hear on record, but it’s all there. Even on a blown-out iPhone recording, the energy was obvious, and the feeling cut through loud and clear.”

Reflecting on their career, Dave Prowse adds, “I don’t think we’re the most technically proficient band in the world. And we’re not the most original-sounding or challenging band in the world. But we’ve always put a lot of passion into what we do, and I think that’s resonated with a lot of people. And I’m really grateful that we could be that band for people, in the same way that so many bands were for us.”

Check out the new single below.