JAWNY has released a new single, ‘Running’

JAWNY's debut album came out last year.

JAWNY has released a new single, ‘Running’.

Following on from his recent debut album ‘It’s Never Fair, Always True’ and previous single ‘Boy Scout’, the track has already been synced to Season 8 of HBO’s Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins.

A press release explains: “Co-written and produced by JAWNY and Jamie Sierota, ‘Running’ dips into psychedelic rock but with an introspective look backwards, expanding JAWNY’s already varied and accomplished alt-pop catalogue. In ‘Running’, JAWNY ruminates on past friendships in this anthematic reflection of actions and consequences.”

Check it out below.

