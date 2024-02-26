JAWNY has released a video for his new single ‘Running’

JAWNY has released a new video for his single ‘Running’.

Following on from his recent debut album ‘It’s Never Fair, Always True’ and previous single ‘Boy Scout’, the track has already been synced to Season 8 of HBO’s Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins.

A press release explains: “Co-written and produced by JAWNY and Jamie Sierota, ‘Running’ dips into psychedelic rock but with an introspective look backwards, expanding JAWNY’s already varied and accomplished alt-pop catalogue. In ‘Running’, JAWNY ruminates on past friendships in this anthematic reflection of actions and consequences.”

Check it out below.