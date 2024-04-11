Jaws The Shark has teamed up with Deaf Havana’s James Veck-Gilodi for a new single.

‘Got It Made’ is the latest cut from upcoming debut album, ‘Wasteland!’. The 11-track record – due 19th July – sees main man Olly Bailey joined by bassist Brendan O’Boyle, and Dinosaur Pile-Up’s Michael Sheils on drums.

Olly says of the track: “I remember writing the main intro riff for it by just subconsciously playing around with an acoustic one day sat on my sofa, something caught my ear and I thought hmm, that reminds me of Smashing Pumpkins. I just went and tried to make it as heavy as I could, which was quite liberating to be honest. Rather than shy away from the comparison I just thought I’d lean it to it and see where it went. I was around at James’s place one night and showed him the track, and asked if he fancied having a go at one of the verses, and the rest is history!”

Check it out below.