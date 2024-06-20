Jaws The Shark has released a new Nick Cave-inspired single, ‘Last Train To Santa Fe’

Jaws The Shark has released a new single, ‘Last Train To Santa Fe’.

It’s the latest (and final) cut from his upcoming debut album, ‘Wasteland!’. The 11-track record – due 19th July – sees main man Olly Bailey joined by bassist Brendan O’Boyle, and Dinosaur Pile-Up’s Michael Sheils on drums.

Olly says of the track: “I wrote Last Train to Santa Fe after listening to a lot of Nick Cave. For some time I’d been trying to write a song that starts slow, yet is melodic and tells a story throughout. It’s a method of songwriting that I’ve not experimented much with yet in my career.”

Check it out below.