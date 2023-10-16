Jazmin Bean has released a new video for their “content love song” and debut album cut, ‘Terrified’

Jazmin Bean has released a new video for ‘Terrified’.

It’s the third track from their upcoming debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’, out February 2024 ia Island Records/Interscope.

The track marks their “first content love song”, Jazmin explains. “It’s terrifying to write about love as someone who’s grown up with extreme behaviours in relationships that would always send me on an emotional rush.

“The lyrics explain the anxiety of a relationship having no end point and thinking, ‘Oh my god, this might work out.’ I wanted to capture that feeling that I’m finally safe.”

Check it out below, and catch Jazmin live at Glasgow, King Tut’s tonight (16th October) and London, Underworld tomorrow.