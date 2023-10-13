Jelani Blackman has released a new debut album cut, ‘Feel The Same’

Jelani Blackman has released a new single, ‘Feel The Same’.

It’s a cut from his recently-confirmed debut album, ‘The Heart of It’. Set for release on 10th November via 18 Records / MNRK UK, the record has already been teased by single ‘When You Feel It’.

“It’s a reflection of the times we’re in,” he says of the track. “It’s like a lost relationship, when you know the best part is over, and you’re hanging onto what’s left, trying to find the love and purpose of things. It’s always the same cycle, except the changing of this relationship is also about reconciling with loss of the innocence we had before covid, Brexit and the reality of getting older in ideological and economic chaos.”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Feel The Same

My Bad

Clear

When You Feel It

Rise ft. Biig Piig

Deeper

Voice ft. Bob Vylan

Damage

Faded

Wavy ft. Mavica

Offbeat (Interlude)

Line Up

Izit ft. Kojey Radical

New World Order

Arrival