Jeremiah Fraites from The Lumineers has released a new solo single, ‘Extra Lives’

Jeremiah Fraites has released a new single, ‘Extra Lives’.

It’s a cut from his upcoming solo album ‘Piano Piano 2’, set for release on 29th March via Mercury KX/Dualtone Records and accompanied by a London headline show at Elgar Room, Royal Albert Hall on 27th March.

The Lumineers’ co-founder, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has already shared lead single ‘No Surprises’, a Radiohead cover that features guest vocals by Gregory Alan Isakov and strings from Macedonian FAME’S Studio Orchestra.

“Life can be weird and unpredictable,” he explains of his new material. “You can never be ready for what’s gonna happen next – sometimes it’s beautiful and sometimes it’s difficult. Recently it has been a very difficult one for me. Another piece of my heart is gone: I lost my dear dad Joel earlier this week. This song has sort of taken on a dark ironic twist of fate for me – an ‘extra life’ is a video game term that refers to increasing a player’s number of lives. I wish I had that power to bestow upon my dad but I don’t, the only thing I have is the power to keep in mind and my heart the great memory of him. My dad gave my mother, my brother and I all extra lives through years of his hard work and paying his dues to provide and put food on the table. He taught me what it meant to work hard to achieve my dreams and stay humble – I’m a proud and grateful son. I Love you dad, this song is for you.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

01 Ghosts

02 Spirals

03 Champagne

04 Spiders

05 Rio

06 Welcome

07 Extra Lives

08 Snow Falling

09 Pluck

10 No Surprises