Jessica Pratt releases new single ‘The Last Year’ ahead of album launch

Jessica Pratt has unveiled a new single titled ‘The Last Year, just before her latest album ‘Here in the Pitch’, set to drop this Friday (3rd May) via City Slang.

Following her earlier singles ‘Life Is’ and ‘World on a String’, ‘The Last Year’ marks the album’s finale, harbouring what Pratt describes as a “weird optimism”.

In support of ‘Here in the Pitch’, Pratt will embark on a tour with a full band.

The dates in full read:

MAY

31 Primavera Sound, Barcelona, ES

JUNE

2 L’Alhambra, Paris, FR *

3 AB Theater, Brussels, BE *

4 Zonnehuis, Amsterdam, NL *

6 Union Chapel, London, UK * SOLD OUT

7 EartH Theatre, London, UK ~ SOLD OUT

18 Lou Lous, San Diego, CA, US %

20 Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA, US % SOLD OUT

21 Pappy + Harriet’s (Outside), Pioneertown, CA, US %

22 Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA, US % SOLD OUT

25 Biltmore Cabaret, Vancouver, BC, CA %

26 Neumos, Seattle, WA, US %

27 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR, US %

29 Gundlach Bundschu, Sonoma, CA, US %

JULY

18 Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN, US ^

19 Majestic Theatre, Madison, WI, US ^

21 Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago, IL, US

22 The Roxy, Cleveland, OH, US ^

24 Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY, US ^ SOLD OUT

25 Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY, US ” SOLD OUT

26 World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, PA, US “

27 The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA, US “

29 The Howard Theatre, Washington, DC, US “

30 Haw River Ballroom, Saxapahaw, NC, US “

AUGUST

2 Basement East, Nashville, TN, US “

3 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA, US “

* = with Joanna Sternberg

~ = with Astrid Sonne

% = with Tony Molina

^ = with June McDoom

” = with various artists