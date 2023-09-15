Jessica Winter, Kid Kapichi, Pixey and more complete the line up to Live at Leeds In the City 2023

Live at Leeds have announced a final raft of names for their In The City festival next month.

38 new acts are joining the bill for the event, which takes place across 15+ venues with over 100 artists.

New additions include the likes of Jessica Winter, Kid Kapichi, Honeymoan, Human Interest, Pixey and more. You can find the full list below.

They join a bill featuring Shame, HotWax, The Last Dinner Party, Picture Parlour, Nell Mescal, Fat Dog and more.

Dork will also be in attendance, again hosting our own stage. More on that soon.

Live at Leeds In The City takes place on Saturday 14th October. Tickets are on sale now. The event’s sister festival Live At Leeds In The Park will return to Temple Newsham on 25th May 2024.

The full list of new additions reads:

Arthur Hill, Artio, Ashley Singh, Bay Bryan, Brodie Milner, callinsick, Chalk, Cole LC, Cooper T, Cucamaras, Dee Rae, Delights, Ellie Bleach, Ellur, Ernie, Eyes of Others, Hohnen Ford, Home Counties, Honeymoan, Human Interest, Jessica Winter, Kid Kapichi, M4X, Mid City, Oscar Blue, Pixey, Prima Star Power, Somoh, Sfven, Tapir!, The Covasettes, The Kairos, The New Eves, Tiberius B, Unflirt, Us, Venus Grrrls, Ziyad Al-Samman