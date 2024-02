Jessie Ware, Michael Kiwanuka and more are on the bill for Wilderness.

Also on the bill are Faithless, Bicep present Chroma, Alison Goldfrapp, Ibibio Sound Machine, Eats Everything, Cosmo Pike and more.

Jessie Ware’s latest album, the Mercury Prize-nominated ‘That! Feels Good!’, is out now. Wilderness will take place from 1st – 4th August in Oxfordshire.

Visit wildernessfestival.com for more information.