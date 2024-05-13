Jimmy Eat World have announced a UK and European tour for November 2024

Jimmy Eat World are set to tour the UK and Europe in November 2024, including their largest London show to date at Alexandra Palace.

The band have revealed plans for a seven-show headline run, kicking off at Columbiahalle in Berlin on the 7th November and including performances at Glasgow’s O2 Academy, Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse, and a massive show at London’s Alexandra Palace on the 15th November. PUP will join them as special guests for all dates.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, 17th May at 10:00 am local time. TIt will be Jimmy Eat World’s first return to the UK since their 2022 performances, which included a sold-out show at Brixton Academy and a headline slot at 2000trees Festival.

Currently, Jimmy Eat World are in the studio working on new material, after a joint North American tour with Fall Out Boy and before an upcoming performance at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, where they will play their iconic album ‘Bleed American’ in its entirety.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

7 Columbiahalle, Berlin, DE

8 Schlachihof, Wiesbaden, DE

9 Turbinenhalle, Oberhausen, DE

11 Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

13 O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

14 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

15 Alexandra Palace, London, UK