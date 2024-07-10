Joalin has dropped a new fill-in-the-blanks single, ‘Without You’: “What can’t you live without?”

Finnish-Mexican singer Joalin has released her latest single ‘Without You’.

The track, which premiered on BBC Radio 1 with Sian Eleri, is Joalin’s third single for Because London Records. It follows her previous releases ‘Bikini’ and ‘La Chica-cá’.

Discussing the new single, Joalin said: “I like to write songs about specific experiences or things in my life. People only I know from a certain perspective, a route only I’ve walked, etc. ‘Without You’ is one of the songs, but I like mystery so I won’t reveal the story behind this piece. All I’ll say is I wrote it last year on a beautiful summer night in Finland, summer is my favourite time of the year. I know anyone that listens to ‘Without You’ can connect it to some personal experience… like a fill in the blank exercise! It’s all yours. What can’t you live without?”

The accompanying music video for ‘Without You’ was directed by DEADHORSES, known for their work with artists such as Lynks, Inhaler, and Sam Fender, and was filmed in London.

Joalin is set to perform live at Secret Garden Party in the UK on 25 July and Flow Festival in Finland on 9 August, following recent appearances at The Great Escape in the UK and Sideways Festival in Finland.