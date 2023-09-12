Jockstrap & Taylor Skye have announced a new remix album, ‘I<3UQTINVU’ (aka, ‘I Love You Cutie, I Envy You’).

The record is a reworked version of their Mercury Prize-shortlisted 2022 album ‘I Love You Jennifer B’, set for release on 3rd November via Rough Trade Records. They’ve also shared lead single ‘Red Eye (feat. IAN STARR)’.

STARR says of the collab: “I love making songs that push the limits of my vocality and energy, and I went all-out in efforts to craft the craziest performance possible on ‘Red Eye’. Whenever I write a song, I always have the live audience in mind; performing this at my first festival with Jockstrap made me feel really great about the result! The crowd’s energy felt amazing & I’m so excited to perform it for everyone who comes to the U.S. tour!” STARR also performs in the accompanying video, shot by Liam Noonan, Starr, and Jockstrap’s Georgia Ellery & Taylor Skye at Connect Festival.

Skye adds of the full project: “Some of these remixes are almost three years old and some are only six months old. I made most of them really quickly, in a day or so. It keeps me sane to do this whilst mixing the album. I don’t really remember making them. It’s like eating too much and then throwing up and this is what comes out. It’s a weird feeling but also really fun. I felt very happy making some of this music and live it will be quite the show.”

Check it out below.