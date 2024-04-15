Joe & The Shitboys return with brutally honest anthem ‘PLEASE SEEK HELP’

Faroe Islands punk outfit Joe & The Shitboys are back with a new single that cuts straight to the core – ‘PLEASE SEEK HELP’.

“While Joe & The Shitboys lyrics tend to be full of irony, ‘PLEASE SEEK HELP’ is a straightforward call for people to fix their shit,” explains frontman Fríði Djurhuus, aka Joe. “I’m pointing the finger at everyone, by basing the lyrics on my own struggles with mental health and insecurities.”

He continues, highlighting the importance of prioritizing mental well-being: “Taking care of your mind is too often ignored in people’s pursuit of the ideal life. You don’t have to struggle as much as you currently are. Take the next step. Talk to someone. Talk to a professional. You are worth something.”

‘PLEASE SEEK HELP’ follows their recent single, ‘MR. NOBODY’, marking the band’s first new music since their 2020 debut album, ‘The Reson For Hardcore Vibes’, and its 2021 follow-up, ‘The Reson For Hardcore Vibes (Again)’.